South Dakota Alum Streveler Dominant in Winnipeg Season Opener

Chris Streveler is back. After an offseason that was highlighted by becoming a father and the grind of a knee injury recovery, the USD Coyote alum shined in his return to the field for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

On Thursday evening, the Blue Bombers opened the season against BC, and Streveler was nothing short of fantastic.

Streveler guided the offense in the opener that ended up as a 34-20 victory for Winnipeg.

Per The Winnipeg Sun:

Chris Streveler threw three touchdown passes and one interception. He completed 15 passes for 246 yards. “He was seeing it,” Demski said. “I thought the coaches put in a good game plan together for him and I think he went out there and executed. The offensive line gave him time, he delivered passes on time and the receivers did a good job of getting to the right spots and making plays.” Starting quarterback Zach Collaros was suspended for the opener due to a missing an out of season drug test. He is eligible to return next week against the Lions in B.C.

Streveler highlights weren't hard to find on Friday morning online:

Here's a lengthy postgame chat with the former South Dakota Coyote signal caller:

Streveler and the Blue Bombers will take on the BC Lions once again in Week 2 action. Next week's game is set for Saturday, June 21st at 6:00 at BC.

Sources: Winnipeg Sun on MSN and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Twitter

