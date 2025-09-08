The Green Bay Packers scored a massive win in the season opener over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and they're adding to their roster to kick off Week 2.

Green Bay is reportedly set to sign veteran running back Pierre Strong Jr. to its practice squad.

Strong Jr. will become the lead practice squad back in Green Bay.

Per Rob Demovsky on Twitter:

Strong is a South Dakota State Jackrabbit alum and was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots just a few years ago. This will be his third NFL team.

Strong Jr. ran for 4,527 yards in four years with the Jackrabbits and accounted for 49 total touchdowns during his time in Brookings.

He becomes the DeFacto RB4 in Green Bay behind starter Josh Jacobs and backups Chris Brooks and Emanuel Wilson. MarShawn Lloyd remains on the roster but is currently on injured reserve.

The Packers had fellow Jackrabbit running back Amar Johnson on the team's roster this preseason, but he was waived and not retained on the practice squad back in late August.

