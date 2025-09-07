Thrilling doesn't quite describe yesterday's final out in Bozeman, as the Jackrabbits picked up a massive early season win in Overtime against a marquee opponent.

The Jackrabbits utilized just about every facet of the game to pick up the big win, and are now 2-0 in the early going, with a pair of wins over ranked teams.

BOZEMAN, Mont. — South Dakota State quarterback Chase Mason threw a pair of touchdowns in overtime, the last a 25-yarder to tight end Brayden Delahoyde on the first play of the second extra session, to lift the second-ranked Jackrabbits to a 30-24 road victory Saturday night at No. 3 Montana State.

The Jackrabbits improved to 2-0 on the season, while Montana State dropped to 0-2. The game was played before a Gold Rush crowd of 22,117 at Bobcat Stadium.

Tied at 17 after regulation, Mason hooked up with wide receiver Lofton O'Groske for a one-handed catch and a 2-yard touchdown for the first score in overtime. It was the second touchdown of the game for the sophomore wide receiver and his 12th and final catch of a career night.

The Bobcats quickly answered with a six-play drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Adam Jones.

On what would be the only SDSU offensive play of the second overtime, Mason found Delahoyde, a redshirt freshman from Spearfish, open down the left hash for a 25-yard score. The two-point attempt was no good.

Montana State picked up a first down early in the ensuing possession and, after a Jackrabbit penalty for offsides on fourth-and-6 from the 10, needed only a yard to extend the drive. However, SDSU linebacker Kytan Fyfe stopped Bobcat running back Julius Davis inches shy of the line to gain on a play up the middle to end the contest.

The Jackrabbits return home Sept. 13 to host Drake in the 58th Beef Bowl game. Kickoff for the Jacks in Black game is set for 6 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The South Dakota Coyotes didn't have the same luck, as they played their second road contest in as many weeks against the Lamar Cardinals yesterday:

BEAUMONT, Texas — The University of South Dakota football team (0-2, 0-0 MVFC) dropped a 20-13 contest on the road at Lamar University (1-1, 0-0 Southland) Saturday night from Beaumont, Texas.



A fast start for the Coyotes down in Texas with a quick 10-0 advantage in the first quarter. Aidan Bouman would connect with Jack Martens from 11 yards out for the game's first touchdown on the first Coyote offensive possession.



Will Leyland hit a 32-yard field goal to make it 10-0 after a Lamar turnover. It marked his 24th career made field goal, which cracks the top-10 lists in the USD record book.



Lamar would go onto score 13 unanswered points to take a 13-10 lead in the third quarter. Leyland would hit his second field goal of the contest late in the third quarter from 44 yards to tie it up at 13-13 heading into the final frame.



Lamar would score the go-ahead touchdown with 10 minutes to play in the fourth, which would prove to be the game-winning touchdown.



Up Next: The Yotes will host Northern Colorado next Saturday, September 13 for the 2025 home opener inside the DakotaDome with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and Midco Sports.

