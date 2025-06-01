National TV Games Announced for South Dakota, SDSU FB

The South Dakota and South Dakota State football programs will once again be on the short list of championship contenders this Fall, and national tv giants are taking notice.

Both programs will appear on national television at least twice during the season, with more games possible with potential deep playoff runs.

Per GoYotes.com:

The season opener on the road at Iowa State on August 30 will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff time from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The first game of the Travis Johansen era will be aired on FOX. There's still time to secure your spot inside of Jack Trice Stadium. Tickets are on sale for $85 per ticket through the South Dakota ticket office. Tickets can be purchased at the link above with the deadline being tomorrow, Friday, May 30. The annual Interstate Series clash with South Dakota State on November 8 has been chosen by ESPN for linear network distribution. Kickoff time and ESPN network will be announced closer to game week.

In addition, the Jackrabbits annual Dakota Marker matchup with the NDSU Bison will also be carried nationally. Per GoJacks.com:

For the second consecutive year, South Dakota State's rivalry games against North Dakota State and South Dakota will be televised nationally on the ESPN family of networks. As part of a current six-year television rights agreement between the Missouri Valley Football Conference and ESPN, the Oct. 25 Dakota Marker game against North Dakota State at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium and the Nov. 8 Interstate Series matchup versus South Dakota in Vermillion have been selected for national distribution.

