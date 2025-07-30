Both USD and SDSU have high hopes once again for the 2025 season.

Both programs return several marquee players despite coaching changes this past offseason, and a few of those players have been recognized on some notable preseason watch lists.

On Tuesday, the Walter Payton Offensive Player of the Year Award watch lists were put out, and a total of three Jacks and Yotes made the cut.

And on Wednesday, the Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year Award watch list debuted, and one Jackrabbit earned a nod.

Here are the details:

The 2025 Walter Payton Award preseason watch list:

Quarterbacks

Aidan Bouman, South Dakota, R-Sr., 6-5, 225 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Jaden Craig, Harvard, Sr., 6-2, 215 (Ivy League) – 2024 Finalist

Quincy Crittendon, Samford, Sr., 5-11, 200 (Southern Conference)

Taron Dickens, Western Carolina, R-So., 5-11, 180 (Southern Conference)

Victor Gabalis, Tarleton State, Sr., 6-3, 210 (United Athletic Conference)

Ethan Greenwood, LIU, R-Jr., 6-0, 193 (Northeast Conference)

JaCobian Morgan, Jackson State, Grad, 6-4, 227 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Derek Robertson, Monmouth, R-Sr., 6-2, 200 (CAA Football) – 2024 Finalist

Ralph Rucker IV, Bucknell, Fifth Year, 6-0, 210 (Patriot League) – 2024 Finalist

Sam Vidlak, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 207 (Southland Conference) – 2024 Finalist

Running Backs

Mari Adams, Davidson, Sr., 5-11, 210 (Pioneer Football League) – 2024 Finalist

David Avit, Villanova, So., 6-0, 220 (CAA Football)

Jamar Curtis, Sacramento State, Sr., 5-8, 169 (Big Sky Conference) – 2023 and 2024 Finalist

Roland Dempster, Stony Brook, R-Sr., 6-0, 225 (CAA Football) – 2024 Finalist

Eli Gillman, Montana, R-Jr., 6-0, 208 (Big Sky Conference)

Steve Hall, Lindenwood, So., 5-9, 195 (OVC-Big South Football Association)

Elijah Howard, Central Connecticut State, Sr., 5-11, 176 (Northeast Conference) – 2024 Finalist

Adam Jones, Montana State, R-So., 6-1, 200 (Big Sky Conference)

Kevon King, Norfolk State, Sr., 5-11, 200 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

Julius Loughridge, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 215 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota, R-Jr., 5-10, 205 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State, So., 5-8, 165 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Wenkers Wright, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 205 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Wide Receivers

Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, R-So., 6-4, 175 (CAA Football)

Kylon Harris, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 5-11, 160 (Southland Conference)

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-3, 209 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Samuel Musungu, Cornell, Jr., 6-1, 192 (Ivy League)

Treyvhon Saunders, Colgate, Sr., 5-10, 190 (Patriot League)

Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State, Sr., 6-3, 205 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Jalen Walthall, UIW, R-Sr., 6-2, 180 (Southland Conference) – 2024 Finalist

The Walter Payton Award was first presented in 1987. More players can join the watch list before a national media panel selects the winner after the regular season from a group of finalists.

The 2025 Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list:

Defensive Linemen

Jake Anderson, Illinois State, R-Jr., 6-5, 290 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Toby Anene, North Dakota State, Jr., 6-4, 260 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Paul Brott, Montana State, Sr., 6-3, 290 (Big Sky Conference)

Lando Brown, Southern Utah, R-Sr., 5-11, 215 (United Athletic Conference)

Kobe Clayborne, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 275 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Jack Dunkley, Duquesne, Jr., 6-4, 250 (Northeast Conference)

Ckelby Givens, Southern, Sr., 6-2, 230 (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – 2024 Finalist

Rasheed Lovelace, Nicholls, R-Jr., 6-3, 310 (Southland Conference)

Matt Spatny, Lehigh, Sr., 6-2, 245 (Patriot League)

Andrew Zock, Mercer, So., 6-2, 250 (Southern Conference)

Linebackers

Sean Allison, Drake, Sr., 6-1, 230 (Pioneer Football League)

James Conway, Fordham, Grad, 6-2, 235 (Patriot League)

Shane Hartzell, Villanova, Sr., 6-0, 230 (CAA Football)

Erick Hunter, Morgan State, Sr., 6-4, 210 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – 2023 Finalist

Logan Kopp, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-1, 221 (Missouri Valley Football Conference) – 2023 Finalist

Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, Jr., 6-3, 240 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

A.J. Pena, Rhode Island, Sr., 6-2, 243 (CAA Football) – 2024 Finalist

Will Shaffer, Abilene Christian, Grad, 6-0, 224 (United Athletic Conference) – 2024 Finalist

Declan Williams, UIW, Sr., 6-2, 245 (Southland Conference)

Peyton Wing, Montana, Jr., 6-0, 230 (Big Sky Conference)

Defensive Backs

Ty Bartrum, Harvard, Sr., 6-1, 195 (Ivy League)

Rex Connors, UC Davis, Sr., 6-1, 210 (Big Sky Conference)

C.J. Coombes, Wofford, So., 6-0, 208 (Southern Conference)

Tim Coutras, Tennessee Tech, Grad, 6-0, 198 (OVC-Big South Football Association)

Jalen Jones, William & Mary, Sr., 6-0, 190 (CAA Football) – 2024 Finalist

Abu Kamara, Yale, Jr., 6-1, 208 (Ivy League) – 2024 Finalist

JaMichael McGoy Jr., UT Martin, R-Sr., 5-10, 170 (OVC-Big South Football Association)

Tyler Morton, UIW, R-Sr., 5-10, 170 (Southland Conference)

Nahil Perkins, Samford, Grad, 6-0, 178 (Southern Conference)

Malcolm Reed, North Carolina Central, Sr., 6-3, 180 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

The Buck Buchanan Award was first presented in 1995. More players can join the watch list before a national media panel selects the winner after the regular season from a group of finalists.

--

Both the Jackrabbits and Coyotes open the season in less than a month, as both will be in action on Saturday, August 30th. The Jacks will be at home that day in their opener against Sacramento State, while the Coyotes have a tough road test in Ames against the Iowa State Cyclones.

For the latest on both programs, visit their official site links below.

Sources: Valley-Football.org, GoJacks, and GoYotes

