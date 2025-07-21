The Missouri Valley Football Conference held its media days in Sioux Falls on Monday and also announced its watch list and predicted order of finish.

The North Dakota State Bison will be the team to beat this Fall in the MVFC according to the voters, with both SDSU and USD getting a lot of love as well.

The Bison picked up 39 out of 42 first-place votes, while the Jacks received none, and the Yotes had three.

Here's a look at the poll results:

Team (1st-Place Votes) TOT 1. North Dakota State (39) 417 2. South Dakota State 355 3. South Dakota (3) 349 4. Illinois State 292 5. Youngstown State 211 6. Southern Illinois 208 7. North Dakota 196 8. UNI 130 9. Indiana State 105 10. Murray State 47

In addition, the conference released its watch list for the season. Here are the Jackrabbits and Coyotes that made the list:

USD Coyotes

SDSU Jackrabbits

The Coyotes open the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th when they take on Iowa State in Ames. The Jacks will be at home to open the season that same day as they play host to Sacramento State.

