NDSU is Predicted to Win the MVFC, SDSU 2nd, South Dakota 3rd
The Missouri Valley Football Conference held its media days in Sioux Falls on Monday and also announced its watch list and predicted order of finish.
The North Dakota State Bison will be the team to beat this Fall in the MVFC according to the voters, with both SDSU and USD getting a lot of love as well.
The Bison picked up 39 out of 42 first-place votes, while the Jacks received none, and the Yotes had three.
Here's a look at the poll results:
|Team (1st-Place Votes)
|TOT
|1. North Dakota State (39)
|417
|2. South Dakota State
|355
|3. South Dakota (3)
|349
|4. Illinois State
|292
|5. Youngstown State
|211
|6. Southern Illinois
|208
|7. North Dakota
|196
|8. UNI
|130
|9. Indiana State
|105
|10. Murray State
|47
In addition, the conference released its watch list for the season. Here are the Jackrabbits and Coyotes that made the list:
USD Coyotes
- Aidan Bouman (QB)
- Charles Pierre Jr. (RB)
- Dallas Homes (TE)
- Adrian Hawkins (OL)
- Caden Crawford (DL)
- Nate Ewell (LB)
- Tim White (DB)
- Will Leyland (K)
SDSU Jackrabbits
- Koby Bretz, senior, safety;
- Kobe Clayborne, senior, defensive lineman;
- Quinten Christensen, junior, offensive lineman;
- Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, graduate, wide receiver;
- Sam Hagen, senior, offensive lineman;
- Reis Kirschenman, sophomore, defensive end;
- Julius Loughridge, senior, running back;
- Chase Mason, senior, quarterback;
- Lofton O'Groske, sophomore, wide receiver;
- Jayden Oliver, senior, cornerback;
- Kaydon Olivia, senior, long snapper;
- Joe Ollman, junior, linebacker;
- Chase Van Tol, sophomore, linebacker.
The Coyotes open the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th when they take on Iowa State in Ames. The Jacks will be at home to open the season that same day as they play host to Sacramento State.
Sources: Valley-Football.org, GoYotes.com and GoJacks.com
