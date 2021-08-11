Second Sioux Falls Man Arrested in Connection to Minnesota Murder

For the second time in as many months, authorities in Sioux Falls arrested a man with alleged ties to a murder in Minnesota.

According to Dakota News Now, 20-year-old Keith Lavandas Forrest Jr., of Sioux Falls was arrested on Monday in the 4200 block of East 12th Street. Forrest is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree robbery in Mower County, Minnesota.

Forrest is the second Sioux Falls man to be charged in connection with this crime. 18-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. was arrested on July 8 after hiding in an attic on North 6th Street.

The two men were wanted in connection to the June 5th murder of 45-year-old David Harris in Austin, Minn. According to KAUS-AM, Nunez went into a residence that night along with three others to buy marijuana. After he was inside, Nunez pulled a gun a threatened to kill everyone if he didn't receive all of the drugs. Harris heard the ruckus from the next room, grabbed a gun, and opened the door where the confrontation was happening. Nunez allegedly fired at Harris striking him three times in the chest.

After a struggle with a second victim, Nunez was also shot and dropped his gun at the scene as he fled.