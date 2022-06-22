Is It Illegal to Pull Through a Parking Space in South Dakota?

My initial thoughts on this question were; "If you're going 50 mph, that's not a good idea or targeting a person standing in the space, that is probably illegal, or pulling through a space with roadkill on your hood - -not the best thing you could do. But illegal?"

I don't think so.

My secondary thoughts were; "Well crap! If it is illegal, I - -I mean, we- -well, a lot of us- - would be in deep doo-doo quite often!"

Now that is not to say that I do this very often (just because I do), but again, is this illegal?

I don't think so.

But what do the South Dakota Legislature's Codified Laws say?

I combed through everything I could find that was even remotely related to the subject and learned about a lot of stuff that had nothing to do with pulling through a parking space - recklessly or not.

For instance, in regard to South Dakota Codified Law 32-30-5 regarding the "safeguarding of unattended vehicles".

No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle may permit it to stand unattended without effectively setting the brake thereon and, if standing upon any grade, turning the front wheel to the curb or side of the highway. A violation of this section is a petty offense.

But driving through a parking space?

It was very difficult for me to find anything even close to referring to this "very vanilla act of scofflawery" (yes, that's a word).

So my resolute answer, (unless someone knows different, of course) is - I don't think so!