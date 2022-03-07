How Many Dogs & Cats Can You Legally Have In Sioux Falls Home?

Do you know how many pets you can have in your Sioux Falls home without facing a fine?

I have friends that have multiple pets. Some people in Sioux Falls have two, three, or more dogs. Some have multiple cats along with a dog or two.

I don't know how they do it? We have one little dog in our house. He is the boss of us. I have no idea how we could handle multiple pets running our household.

Get our free mobile app

For those people who like to have lots of dogs & cats around the house, did you know there is a limit to how many pets you can have inside the Sioux Falls city limits?

Pet owners in Sioux Falls are allowed by law to have no more than 4 dogs or 4 cats or a combination of dogs and cats not exceeding 4 in total.

Each dog and cat must be licensed by the city of Sioux Falls. If you are not in compliance you could be subject to a $100 fine or more.

And just so you know, you can also have chickens and rabbits. You can have no more than 6 chickens or rabbits.

If you want more than that you have to get a special permit from the city. And to get that permit you would have to have the blessing of all your neighbors within 100 feet of your property.

To my understanding, this would not take into consideration the fostering of any emotional support chickens.

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS