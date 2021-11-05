Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers made quite a splash when they announced they would be coming to Sioux Falls on the Eastside at Dawley Farms earlier this year.

But now, the other side of town has reason to celebrate too!

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has announced a second Sioux Falls location. The second location will be at The Empire Mall.

The new restaurant will be located on Louise Avenue, east of The Empire Mall. It will be between Burger King and the Hy-Vee Gas Station.

In a press release from The Empire Mall, They described Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers as follows, "First opening in 2002, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is an American fast-casual restaurant chain based in Wichita, Kansas. Its menu includes Steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and frozen custard with a variety of specialty sundaes and concretes. Freddy’s is known for their made-to-order favorites such as their Triple Jalapeno Pepper Jack Steakburger and Chocolate Brownie Delight Sundae."

I've had the opportunity to sample some of Freddy's food at one of their locations in Omaha and it was delicious! The dining room has a 50's diner vibe. Very fun atmosphere and more importantly, the food was very tasty!

Can't wait for Sioux Fallsians to get to check it out for themselves.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Omaha