New Sioux Falls Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Coming
It's always exciting when new businesses choose Sioux Falls as their new home. One new fast food option that has everyone excited is Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
In late April, the Sioux Falls community welcomed its first location for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. This burger joint featuring tasty treats is located at 600 South Highline Place near Dawley Farm Village. If you haven't already paid a visit to the businesses near Dawley Farm Village, it's definitely an up-and-coming area for all your shopping and dining needs.
My mom is in town for a visit, and she loves exploring new places around the Sioux Empire. I had a volleyball game Thursday evening right by the new Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. We felt like enjoying some frozen custard and decided to give Freddy's a try. We each indulged ourselves with a Chocolate Brownie Delight. Wow...it was the perfect amount of chocolate and custard goodness. My mom was wondering if there was another location around Sioux Falls. I had to do a little investigating to see if a second Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location is in the works.
Initially, the second location was going to open its doors in April. That was the target date. I drove by the new location and discovered that dirt is on the ground! Trucks were also getting ready to participate in the building process.
So when will the second Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location open in Sioux Falls? There aren't any signs indicating a date, however, hopefully it will open its doors by the start of the new year!
