New Sioux Falls Freddy&#8217;s Frozen Custard &#038; Steakburgers Coming

New Sioux Falls Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Coming

Dakota News Now (with permission)

It's always exciting when new businesses choose Sioux Falls as their new home. One new fast food option that has everyone excited is Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

In late April, the Sioux Falls community welcomed its first location for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. This burger joint featuring tasty treats is located at 600 South Highline Place near Dawley Farm Village. If you haven't already paid a visit to the businesses near Dawley Farm Village, it's definitely an up-and-coming area for all your shopping and dining needs.

Get our free mobile app

My mom is in town for a visit, and she loves exploring new places around the Sioux Empire. I had a volleyball game Thursday evening right by the new Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. We felt like enjoying some frozen custard and decided to give Freddy's a try. We each indulged ourselves with a Chocolate Brownie Delight. Wow...it was the perfect amount of chocolate and custard goodness. My mom was wondering if there was another location around Sioux Falls. I had to do a little investigating to see if a second Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location is in the works.

I'm happy to report that the project is underway! It's just taking a bit more time than anticipated. On its website, the management of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers told its fans the second location would be close to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. It will be situated on Louise Avenue "south of Burger King, east of the former Gordmans, and north of the Hy-Vee convenience store and gas station."

Initially, the second location was going to open its doors in April. That was the target date. I drove by the new location and discovered that dirt is on the ground! Trucks were also getting ready to participate in the building process.

So when will the second Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location open in Sioux Falls? There aren't any signs indicating a date, however, hopefully it will open its doors by the start of the new year!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants

Birthday Freebies You Can Get at Sioux Falls Businesses

We've added even MORE birthday freebies from Sioux Falls businesses.

Everyone loves free stuff, especially on your birthday. Most of the freebies require you to sign up for their rewards program, e-mail list, or mobile app, so make sure you plan ahead. Some of the offers are good just on your birthday, while others are good for a week or longer.

Of course, this is just a small list. There are many more businesses that offer free stuff for your birthday right here in Sioux Falls. You just need to ask! Or, choose your favorite business, check out their website, and sign up for their e-mail club. All offers are subject to change at any time. Call ahead or check their website for more details.

*List updated 1/4/2022 - Individual businesses may change their policies at any time.
Filed Under: City of Sioux Falls, Downtown Sioux Falls, Empire Mall, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Sioux Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Empire Mall, Sioux Falls. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, South Dakota
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top