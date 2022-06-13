New Sioux Falls Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Coming

It's always exciting when new businesses choose Sioux Falls as their new home. One new fast food option that has everyone excited is Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

In late April, the Sioux Falls community welcomed its first location for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. This burger joint featuring tasty treats is located at 600 South Highline Place near Dawley Farm Village. If you haven't already paid a visit to the businesses near Dawley Farm Village, it's definitely an up-and-coming area for all your shopping and dining needs.

My mom is in town for a visit, and she loves exploring new places around the Sioux Empire. I had a volleyball game Thursday evening right by the new Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. We felt like enjoying some frozen custard and decided to give Freddy's a try. We each indulged ourselves with a Chocolate Brownie Delight. Wow...it was the perfect amount of chocolate and custard goodness. My mom was wondering if there was another location around Sioux Falls. I had to do a little investigating to see if a second Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location is in the works.

I'm happy to report that the project is underway! It's just taking a bit more time than anticipated. On its website , the management of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers told its fans the second location would be close to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. It will be situated on Louise Avenue "south of Burger King, east of the former Gordmans, and north of the Hy-Vee convenience store and gas station."

