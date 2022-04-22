Check Out This New ‘Superfood’ Sioux Falls Restaurant

Are you looking for some quick and delicious food in Sioux Falls? Are you also looking for something healthier than your regular burger and fries establishment? Well, you're in luck!

This weekend a new restaurant in Sioux Falls strives to bring you nutritious meals to satisfy your healthy hunger.

Our news partners at Dakota News Now is reporting that the Nautical Bowls restaurant is planning to open its doors this weekend on Saturday, April 23rd. The Minnesota food company will be located in the Empire Place development located in front of the Empire Mall. The Empire Place property also includes businesses like Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, and Crumbl Cookies.

So what are Nautical Bowls? Dakota News Now explains this establishment "specializing in superfood bowls." Superfoods are foods that positively benefit someone's health. They usually contain high antioxidants, fiber, or fatty acids. These foods include berries, nuts and seeds, cottage cheese, oats like granola, and bananas.

Just from looking at the menu from Nautical Bowls, I am already craving some of its bowls! The bowls even have fun names related to summertime like the Surf Bowl and Big Island Bowl. I am interested in trying the Blue Bay Bowl. It contains ingredients like strawberries, coconut butter crumbles, and granola.

The next time you decide to skip the fast-food line, give Nautical Bowls a try! Who knows, one of these superfood bowls might encourage others to start eating healthier.

