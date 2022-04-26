Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Now Open in Sioux Falls

Hey, good news, you have a new place to try for lunch and supper starting today in Sioux Falls.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will make its South Dakota debut starting today on Sioux Falls eastside.

The latest restaurant to hit the Sioux Empire boasts a fast-casual dining setting and officially opens its doors to the residents of the Sioux Empire on Tuesday, (April 26) at 600 South Highline Place near Dawley Farm Village.

Get our free mobile app

This new restaurant will give its guests the option to dine both inside and outside on their patio, along with a speedy drive-thru service for those wanting takeout.

Freddy's will be open every Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 AM to 10:00 PM, and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 AM to 11:00 PM.

According to Dakota News Now, the Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers franchise have a well-known reputation for their cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, along with their Vienna Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard. Guests are encouraged to customize orders to their liking.

The Freddy's franchise has more than 430 frozen custard and steakburger locations scattered across 36 states here in the U.S. The company got its start in 2002 in Wichita, Kansas. Since that time, the franchise has garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.

Sioux Falls franchise owner, Ron Oberg, told Dakota News Now, "Freddy’s is committed to providing high-quality food and genuine hospitality in a clean and relaxing environment. We’re excited to enter this dynamic neighborhood and look forward to being a convenient dining option for those who live and work in the area, as well as those looking for a quick place to eat after shopping at our retail neighbors.”

And if you're on the hunt for a new job, Freddy's is hiring. Get all the information here.

I'm guessing, just like any other new restaurant that opens up in Sioux Falls, I would imagine it will be slammed for a while, but if you're a burger and frozen custard lover, it sure sounds like it will be well worth the wait!

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants