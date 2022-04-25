Why was Jimmie Allen in Sioux Falls?

Weekends are meant for relaxation and doing something fun with family and friends. Sometimes these outings may include going to a bowling alley. But what if you're bowling next to a recognizable country singer? Well, that's exactly what happened to some Sioux Falls residents.

Before his concert at The District on Saturday night, country superstar Jimmie Allen decided to use some downtime to bowl. He spent a few hours at the Sioux Falls Sports Bowl.

On Saturday afternoon, the "Freedom Is A Highway" singer made an unexpected visit to Sioux Falls Sports Bowl to knock down some pins. Rumor has it that Jimmie is a really good bowler!

This was Jimmie’s first trip to the Sioux Empire, and he certainly embraced the city. Fans of the country singer reacted to the Facebook post from Sioux Falls Sports Bowl.

Needless to say, some folks were a bit jealous that other lucky individuals actually saw Jimmie Allen bowl!

For those of you who aren't familiar with this singer, Jimmie Allen won the New Artist of the Year Award in 2021 at the CMA Awards. Some of his songs include "Make Me Want To," "Best Shot," and "Freedom Is A Highway" with Brad Paisley. He was also one of the contestants on the latest season of Dancing With The Stars.

Jimmie is in the middle of his first headline tour. Sioux Falls was the seventeenth stop on his Down Home Tour. In fact, Sioux Falls was not originally on his tour list. It was added in late January which certainly proved to be a bonus for country music fans in the Sioux Empire!

It's always fun to see musicians and bands explore Sioux Falls! Thanks for spending time in Sioux Falls, Jimmie!

