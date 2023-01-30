This week we will witness a sea of red spread throughout the region as the American Heart Association marches to the beat of Go Red For Women.

Along with millions of women, you can Be The Beat during American Heart Month. Learning CPR and knowing what to do when someone needs your hands to keep their beat going.

On Friday, February 3, Sioux Falls Go Red For Women celebrates survival at The District in Sioux Falls beginning at 6:00 PM. The evening includes a casual social with heavy appetizers, entertainment, vendor booths, a program, and an auction.

Heart disease is not just affecting middle age and elderly. The number one killer of women is cardiovascular disease. Research shows that younger women and women of color are not aware that this threat is real.

Supporting You

Go Red for Women wants to walk hand-in-hand with women through every age and every stage as trusted health partners.

All of us can support National Wear Red Day.

How Do I Get Tickets

Tickets for Sioux Falls Go Red For Women are a great way to support your mothers. sisters, daughters, wives, partners, friends, and employees.