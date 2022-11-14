Professional Boxing Returns To The District In Sioux Falls

Boxing returns to Sioux Falls as the Sioux Falls Sports Authority will host the first South Dakota Athletic Commission-sanctioned professional boxing card.

The bouts will be held at The District Thursday, December 1.

This boxing event will take a slightly different turn as it will be a semi-formal gala showcasing regional and global fighters looking to rise in the professional ranks.

Get our free mobile app

In a recent release, the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority said the anticipation is high for this unique event. “This is an event we’ve wanted to create for a while and are so excited that it’s coming to fruition next month,” said Thomas. Tables and suites sold out in just a matter of a few weeks.”

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority will donate a portion of the event’s proceeds to two local youth mentorship-focused non-profits: Volunteers of America, Dakotas, and LSS Mentoring Services of Sioux Falls.