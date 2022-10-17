Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline Coming To Sioux Falls

There is another great country concert coming to Sioux Falls in early 2023. If you really love true southern country music, then you have to check out Muscadine Bloodline.

Country group Muscadine Bloodline is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 2nd of 2023!

Get our free mobile app

The group is taking its “Country Band Contraband Tour” to numerous cities, including here in Sioux Falls. So who is Muscadine Bloodline? They are proud to be "independent and unapologetically southern." Here is a little bit about their background from our friends at Pepper Entertainment:

Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton grew up in Mobile, Alabama, but didn’t cross paths until they each started to pursue their musical dreams. In 2012, they forged a friendship when Stanton opened a show for Muncaster’s band at Soul Kitchen in their hometown. Since naming themselves Muscadine Bloodline in 2015, the duo has charted three albums, sold-out shows across the country and played the Grand Ole Opry multiple times, hailed often as the most successful independent duo in Country music. Their Southern roots carry over to their band name as well: Muscadine grapes grow in the South while Bloodline represents their heritage.

Muscadine Bloodline has a great country sound. Listen to the group's summer hit song "Me On You." This gives you a taste of what you can expect to hear on the "Country Band Contraband Tour."

Tickets for Muscadine Bloodline officially go on sale this Friday, October 21st at 10 AM. Presale tickets also go on sale this Thursday, October 20th. However, you don't have to wait to buy tickets!

You can win tickets throughout the week with "Andy & Christine In the Morning." Listen to the morning show this week on KXRB for your chance to win tickets to see Muscadine Bloodline at The District on Thursday, February 2nd of 2023!