Sioux Falls Marathon Opens 2023 Registration

What, you think it's too early? Nah! Don't put it off. Just think back a few short months to how exhilarating it was to run your first marathon, and complete it.

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is sporting its 2023 entry number and invites you to register for yours. Next year's marathon will be held Sunday, August 27.

Runners can take in the Sioux Falls Marathon Expo Saturday, August 26 at the Sanford Pentagon from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

The Saturday Expo kicks off marathon weekend and gives participants the opportunity to pick up race packets, and swag items, and provides them the chance to visit a variety of running-related vendor booths.

“The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is very appreciative of the support the Sioux Falls Marathon receives each year from the City of Sioux Falls, runners, sponsors, and volunteers,” said Project Director Jerry Palleschi. “We are always eager to showcase our great city to both local and visiting runners.”

On Sunday, August 27 the gun will sound for the start of the full marathon at 6:30 AM. Half marathon runners step up to the line at 7:00 AM followed by the 5K at 10:15 AM.

Net proceeds from the event each year benefit the Sanford Children’s Hospital/Children’s Miracle Network. In 2022, the Sioux Falls Marathon raised more than $21,000 for this incredible cause.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State