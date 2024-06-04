8 South Dakota Races For Runners To Lace ‘Em Up
South Dakota Races This Week
From Sioux Falls to Rapid City, Mitchell to Harrisburg, and Yankton to Watertown, South Dakota has several running events this week.
605 Day 5K for Alzheimer's
Wednesday, June 5
Billy's 5K Run
Saturday, June 8
Heart and Sole 5K
Saturday, June 8
Tiger Trot 5k
Saturday, June 8
Hospital Hill Run
Saturday, June 8
MAC Triathlon
Saturday, June 8
OneHeart's 1K/5K Walk/Run
Saturday, June 8
Sacred Heart School - 5K Run/Walk
Saturday, June 8
