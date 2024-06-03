South Dakota Has Two of the Best Small Towns in America

South Dakota Has Two of the Best Small Towns in America

Voted Best Small Towns In America

Are you still rolling the dice on where to go on vacation this summer? If it's going to be a South Dakota vacation let me point out some of the most popular destinations to add to your list.

Some of the greatest small towns in America can be found right here in South Dakota. Small-town America has such a unique vibe that carries with you well after you visit.

South Dakota was recently recognized by Farandwide.com as two of the Best Small Towns In America. Coincidently, both of these communities are former mining towns. Let me introduce you to each of them.

8. Keystone, South Dakota

With under 350 people, Keystone is one of the busiest tourist hubs in the Great Plains. You'll pass through Keystone on your way up to view Mount Rushmore National Monument, or coming down.

READ MORE: 10 Must-See Vacation Stops Between the Black Hills & Yellowstone

 

Dozens of shops line the main street that intersects with the famous 1880 Train which runs a Black Hills route to Hill City.

Choose South Dakota For And Affordable Vacation

 

28. Deadwood, South Dakota

Farandwide.com points out that one of the key elements that Deadwood has going for them is how the Black Hills community keeps its historic houses and traditions preserved.

Deadwood has everything from museums to gaming, and shootout reenactments, all where the spirit of the Old West is alive and well.

