FREE 2024 South Dakota Vacation Guide Now Available

Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association

Make 2024 the year you vacation in South Dakota. Discover the Badlands and Black Hills. Boat, fish, and camp along the Missouri River. Drive for miles and miles through the open prairies and Glacial Lakes regions.


With all that in mind, your personal online and handheld tour guide is now available. The 2024 South Dakota Vacation Guide is free. Over 120 pages of sites to see.

The annual Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association publication shares the biggest tourism stops in the state like Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Crazy Horse Memorial, South Dakota State Parks, plus attractions in the Black Hills.

Even if you are a native of South Dakota, this guide is a great conversation piece to share with visiting family and friends.

“We are excited to unveil the 2024 South Dakota Vacation Guide, a collection of experiences awaiting our visitors,” said Michelle Thomson, President and CEO of BH&B. More than just a guide, it's a key to unlocking the beauty, adventure, and unique charm that defines South Dakota, the Black Hills & Badlands region, and each of our communities. As we invite potential visitors to explore our state, this guide is packed with insights, local secrets, and must-see destinations. It serves as a passport and essential companion to unforgettable moments, offering a comprehensive roadmap to plan a memorable journey and create lasting memories.”

TOURISM IN SOUTH DAKOTA

In 2023 South Dakota saw a record amount of people visiting the Rushmore State. 14.7 million visitors generated an economic impact of $4.96 billion across the state.

GET YOUR GUIDE TODAY

Available as an online download, the 2024 South Dakota Vacation Guide can also be found at the five state-run Welcome Centers located along the I-90 and I-29 corridors.

