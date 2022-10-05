YouTuber Says Travelers Should Avoid Doing This In South Dakota

Wolters World (via YouTube)

South Dakota is full of beauty and wonder. People from all over the country and even different parts of the world travel to the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, and Sioux Falls throughout the year.

When you're packing your suitcase in preparation for your visit to the lovely sites of South Dakota, you might also want to include a list of what not to do in the state.

Mark with the Wolters World channel on YouTube paid a visit to South Dakota. During his time in the state, he told his subscribers all about the beauty and nature South Dakota has to offer. However, he strongly advises viewers to avoid making certain mistakes when traveling to South Dakota.

The Wolters World video is literally called "What NOT to Do in South Dakota."  Mark names an entire list of things that tourists should totally avoid or say when they're visiting the state. Some of the things said in the video even made me laugh.

These are "The Don'ts" of South Dakota that stood out to me in the video:

  • Don't Forget About Two time Zones Are In The state 
  • Don't Think When you see a Wall Drug in South Dakota That You Are Close to Wall Drug (or Mount Rushmore)
  •  Don't Skip Out on the Corn Palace or Their Corny Souvenirs 
  • Don't Worry Too Much About Your Safety...It's Not That Dangerous
  • Don't Trust The Weather Forecast (it can swift....it goes all over)
  • Don't Mispronounce Pierre!

I would say not trusting the weather forecast is pretty accurate.  You just never know what to expect!  Mispronouncing Pierre is also a huge deal!  I remember when I first moved here and mispronounced Pierre.  Oh boy...I was immediately corrected!

Overall, this video really makes South Dakota shine!  Check out the video for yourself to see if you agree with Wolters World.

