Check Out the New Badlands National Park Video from South Dakota Tourism
It is one of the most unique settings anywhere in the world and it's right here in South Dakota.
The stunning beauty of Badlands National Park has been wowing tourists for nearly 100 years, but now you can see it in a way you never have before.
The South Dakota Department of Tourism has partnered with More Than Just Parks for a newly released short film showcasing this natural wonder in all its glory.
The 244,000-acre Badlands National Park in the western part of the state was first authorized as Badlands National Monument in March of 1929, although it was not established until January of 1939 and not designated as a national park until November of 1978.
Each year about a million people visit the park to camp, hike, backpack, and hunt for fossils.
More Than Just Parks is the brainchild of brothers Jim and Will Pattiz, who are award-winning filmmakers and conservationists.
This isn't the first time the state's Department of Tourism has partnered with More Than Just Parks. In 2019, they worked together on a film dedicated to the Black Hills National Forest.
Later this summer, viewers can expect to see films from More Than Just Parks focused on two of South Dakota's other popular tourist destinations: Wind Cave National Park and the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands.