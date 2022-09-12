Which South Dakota Attraction Is ‘Criminally Underrated’?

We are quite accustomed to South Dakota being overlooked when it comes to being a tourist attraction.

It seems at times that if it wasn't for Mount Rushmore and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that we wouldn't get any love at all from anyone outside the state.

But that's not the case in one recent article on a major national travel website.

In her Travel + Leisure story 'The Best U.S. Destinations to Visit in Your 30s', author Stacey Leasca began her list with a South Dakota attraction giving it high praise:

'Badlands National Park is criminally underrated.

Somehow this spot doesn't get the hype of more well-known national parks but packs just as much of an awe-inspiring punch as places like the Grand Canyon and Yosemite.

It's rugged and serene, quiet and striking, and absolutely massive.

Badlands clocks in with more than 240,000 acres, making it an ideal place for solitude and contemplation.

Come camp in the unique geologic formations, and if you visit in summer, head to the Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater in the evening for a ranger-led stargazing class, so you know what you're looking up at each night.'

BEST U.S. DESTINATIONS TO VISIT IN YOUR 30's (Travel+Leisure)

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

Vail, Colorado

Joshua Tree, California

The Overseas Highway, Florida

New York, New York

Sedona, Arizona

Kauai, Hawaii

Healdsburg, California

Big Sky, Montana

New Orleans, Louisiana

Your Hometown

