Newest J. Crew Shirt Honors Popular South Dakota Destination

With the price of gas at an all-time high, you might be rethinking your plans to head out this summer to explore all of the great things South Dakota has to offer.

But even if your vacation becomes a 'staycation' you can still show your love for one of the state's most popular destinations.

Retailer J. Crew has launched its National Park Foundation collection of apparel which includes a salute to Badlands National Park.

$49.50 gets you a sharp t-shirt featuring images of a bison, Prairie Goldenrod, and Praire Falcon from the park.

You can cap off your purchase (literally) with a Badlands National Park baseball cap ($59.50).

Four other parks are featured in the collection:

Acadia National Park, Maine

Biscayne National Park, Florida

Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

Joshua Tree National Park, California

The items were designed by watercolorist Pauline de Roussy de Sales.

J. Crew has also made a $250,000 donation in support of the National Park Foundation's mission to preserve and protect public lands.

It's turning out to be quite the month for Badlands National Park.

Last week (June 8), the South Dakota Department of Tourism released a short film showcasing the park. The video was produced by More Than Just Parks.

The 244,000-acre Badlands National Park in the western part of the state was first authorized as Badlands National Monument in March of 1929, although it was not established until January of 1939 and not designated as a national park until November of 1978.

Each year about a million people visit the park to camp, hike, backpack, and hunt for fossils.

