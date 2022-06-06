When looking for a summer vacation that offers adventure in 10-different ways, your starting point should be in South Dakota.

Ten adventures, two states, and you have all summer to take in some of the most spectacular sites in the country in this 564-mile trip.

If you're making this a family trip, no worries. The kids will love it and these destinations are kid-friendly.

As posted on Outsideonlin.com, half of this trip will be spent in South Dakota beginning in Badlands National Park. Hiking or touring in the car, this will seem like you're virtual-cationing. The scenery is like on other.

Heading west through Rapid City to Custer State Park make sure your camera has a fresh battery for dozens of different wildlife opportunities.

You are really close to Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Taking in the Great Faces is best at the end of the day while you attend the lighting ceremony as the Presidents come alive. Don't forget to order an ice cream cone.

Further up the road and through the Black Hills National Forest there are several stops you can enjoy before you get to Historic Deadwood. Adults and kid-friendly, there is a ton of history in this old mining town. A hike up to Mount Roosevelt Tower is highly recommended where on a clear day you can see four states.

Beauty is what this vacation is mostly about and when you leave Deadwood, don't head north out of town. Point the car in the opposite direction to the entrance of Spearfish Canyon. High mountain waterfalls, wildlife, trout fishing, and a stop for lunch are all in this leg of the trip.

Coming out of the canyon you are welcomed to the City of Spearfish. A great main street with nice restaurants, bars, and shopping. Plus, the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery.

In just under an hour of traveling west into Wyoming, you will come upon Devils Tower National Monument. How high is it? If you plan to climb you should know it's 867-feet.

When I think of fishing out west I've never thought of Keyhole State Park. For anglers who like bass, walleye, and pike the Keyhole Reservoir should be your next fishing hole.

Gas up and feed your face because we're heading to Cody, Wyoming next and the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. Cody is a cool town, again with that old-west flavor. And, the view from just under 14,000 is one for a Christmas card.

Those Bighorns have more to offer than just a picture gallery and hiking. You have over 120,000 acres to go camping.

And here we have it. The final stop of our adventure, Yellowstone National Park. Free-roaming wildlife, geysers, raw-rugged mountains. Oh, I could spend an entire summer here.