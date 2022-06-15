South Dakota Woman Attacked By 4 Pit Bull Dogs

An apparent nightmare scenario unfolded when a 55-year-old South Dakota woman was attacked by four Pit Bull dogs.

KELO TV in Sioux Falls is reporting that Freeman police responded to a report that a 55-year-old woman was attacked by four pit bull dogs on Monday.

There is not much information on her condition but Freeman authorities say the woman who was attacked is being treated for severe injuries.

Freeman Police say the woman was bitten an estimated 17 times and had to get 9 stitches.

There is an ongoing investigation.

Freeman South Dakota-Google Maps Freeman South Dakota-Google Maps loading...

According to Dogbitelaw.com...

There are approximately 4.5 million pit bulls in the United States, making up approximately 5.8% of the country's canine population.

From February 2013 to the present, animal control agencies and health departments in 19 U.S. states report that pit bulls are leading all breeds in biting incidents.

In the 10 years from 2009 to 2018, pit bulls killed or maimed 3,569 people in the USA and Canada.

They killed over 80% of all Americans who are killed by dogs.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: