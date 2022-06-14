This Giant South Dakota Mansion & Swimming Pool Can Be Yours

If you have ever dreamed of owning a home with an in-ground swimming pool, a home theatre, and a wine cellar, I found the perfect South Dakota home for you.

Believe it or not, the asking price for this South Dakota home in Jefferson is now $4.1 million. Since April 23rd, the price has dropped significantly. The original asking price for this South Dakota mansion? Almost $5 million. Holy cow!

This home is a little over an hour south of Sioux Falls, and it's close to the Missouri River. The house literally offers everything you and your family have ever envisioned! It sits on 3.5 acres of land. There are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached five-car garage. The look of this house is the perfect combination of both rustic and modern. The property is truly amazing!

Just take a look for yourself. These pictures from Zillow are breath-taking. This is seriously my dream house! Plus, you cannot beat the price with all the amenities this gorgeous home provides.

This South Dakota home could be yours today! The pictures alone of this Jefferson home will definitely sell you!

Crazy South Dakota Mansion with Huge Pool

Is this your South Dakota dream home?