Body Found in Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls

For the second time in less than a week, a dead body has been discovered in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a body was found in the Big Sioux River early Tuesday (June 14) morning.

Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the body was spotted downtown 'hung up' in the rocks in the area of Fawick Park around 7:00 AM. Fire rescue responders removed the body from the river.

Clemens says there were no signs of obvious trauma, and there is nothing suspicious surrounding the death.

Officials will conduct an autopsy to determine the identity of the deceased.

This is the second body discovered in Sioux Falls in less than a week.

Saturday (June 11) night, the body of a 36-year-old man was found near 10th Street and Cliff Avenue.

That death was determined to be alcohol-related. The identity of the body is still pending.

