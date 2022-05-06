Sioux Falls SWAT Use Tear Gas To Arrest 3 Suspects In Apartment

When negotiations failed Sioux Falls SWAT used tear gas in the arrest of three suspects at an apartment building on North Cliff Ave.

According to Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens on Thursday morning Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force was looking for a guy who had an outstanding warrant that had been issued for his arrest.

The warrant was issued for two incidents on April 25. On the morning of April 25, a person called to report a burglary and a stolen car in the 1100 block of South Discovery Ave. in Sioux Falls.

A vehicle was parked outside and unlocked. The suspect use the garage door opener in the car to gain access to the garage.

Parked in the garage was a Kia Sorento that was unlocked and had the keys inside. The suspect took that car and drove away.

After checking the area surveillance video it was determined the theft happened around 5 am on April 25.

That evening around 8 pm the Sioux Falls Police received a call about a shooting that took place.

Someone had apparently cut off the stolen Kia. The suspect in the Kia followed the car that had cut him off and in the area of East Bennett Street near North Wayland Ave., the suspect fired three shots at the victim.

The victim was not injured. Detectives used severance video to determine that the Kia that was involved in the shooting was the same vehicle that was stolen from the garage.

An arrest warrant for 18-year-old Andre Alijah Two Hawk was issued for Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure or Motor Vehicle, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

That warrant carried a $50,000 cash bond.

On Thursday morning the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force was attempting to serve that warrant on Andre Alijah Two Hawk at an apartment in the 900 block of North Cliff Ave. in Sioux Falls.

There were three occupants in the apartment. One female exited the apartment at some point but the other two refused to come out.

The assistance of the Sioux Falls SWAT Team was requested to aid in the situation.

After negotiations failed to inspire the two remaining individuals to exit the building the SWAT team used tear gas to motivate them to come out.

The tactic worked and the two suspects exited the apartment and were taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was issued for the apartment where marijuana and a small amount of meth were found.

Arrested along with 18-year-old Andre Alijah Two Hawk was 23-year-old Jacinta Marie Dubray and 18-year-old Alison Rae Peltier.

All three were charged with Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia, Distribution of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Two Hawk was also served the warrant for Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure or Motor Vehicle, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

