The Top 10 Most Redneck Town in South Dakota

Are you a 'Redneck?' I guess to some people, all of us in South Dakota are rednecks.

If one were to use the Jeff Foxworthy Scale of Redneckeness, I have, in fact, been too drunk to fish. So by definition, I am a redneck. And so are many people I know.

Not that being from the country is a bad thing, and it can be fun to poke fun at ourselves.

With that in mind, we found that the folks at RoadSnacks put together a list that claims 'These Are The 10 Most Redneck Cities In South Dakota.'

What is a Redneck?

The dictionary says that a redneck is "...a white person who lives in a small town or in the country, especially in the southern U.S., who typically has a working-class job, and who is seen by others as being uneducated and having opinions and attitudes that are offensive."

Well, a few things. First South Dakota isn't THAT kind of 'south.' We're south of North Dakota, but well north of 'The South.' Plus that sounds awful mean and serious. I thought we were having fun here.

RoadSnacks leaned into the funny, Jeff Foxworthy-based version of a redneck. Then they rounded up select data on places in SD to determine their rankings.

RoadSnacks Redneck Criteria:

Small towns

Least amount of high school graduates

Number of bars per city

Number of mobile home parks per capita

Number of tobacco stores per city

Number of places to get fishing gear

Number of guns and ammo stores per city

Walmarts, Bass Pro Shops, and dollar stores nearby

The 10 Most Redneck Town in South Dakota

10. Volga, South Dakota

Just west of Brookings is out #10 Rednech town. It earned its place by having a good supply of tobacco stores and trailer parks compared to its two-thousandish population.

9. Chamberlain, South Dakota

Sitting on the Missouri River right in the middle of nowhere. In this case, nowhere being South Dakota, Chamberlin is a gateway to fishing fun. The predominance of fishing stores per capita, along with having plenty of bars, places Chamberlin in the nine spots.

8. Flandreau, South Dakota.

With the Big Sioux River right there basically in town, Flandreau could be called a fisherman's paradise. If that fisherman also likes tobacco and bait shops, because there are plenty of those.

7. Hot Springs, South Dakota.

A high school graduation rate of 82%, plus its trailer parks and easy access to drink and smoke all add up to number seven on the list.

6. Custer, South Dakota

Custer should change its slogan from "The Best of the Black Hills" to "Plenty of bars, bait shops, and gun stores." Because that's why they are at number six.

5. Spearfish, South Dakota

They got a Walmart. They got fishing supply stores. And this modest city is surrounded by miles and, miles of Black Hills wilderness. All that was enough for Spearfish to end up at number five on the list.

But to me, that just sounds like all you need for a good time.

4. Edgemont, South Dakota

For a town with less than 900 people, Edgemont may have the most gun stores per capita in SD. They also come in second in the dollar store and bars race.

3. Sturgis, South Dakota

The scarlet-necked trifecta lands the home of the famous motorcycle rally at number three: bars, bait shops, and trailer parks.

But, personally, I think this list is just picking on the Black Hills at this point.

2. Mitchell, South Dakota

OK, we're out of the Hills and back to farm country in Mitchell. The number of tobacco stores per capita is part of the reason the home of the Corn Palace is at number three. But the bigger determining factors are Lake Mitchell, the James River, and the local Cabela’s.

Fishing seems to be a huge redneck signifier, according to this list at least.

1. Yankton, South Dakota

Here we are at number one, the Most Redneck Town in South Dakota is Yankton! That's according to some people at a website that have probably never been to SD, let alone outside.

But, saltiness aside, Yankton tops the rankings because 82% of the population are high school grads. Also, their proximity to a number of Walmarts and the fishing of the Missouri River push Yankton past the competition.