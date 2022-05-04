Sioux Falls Cops Say Lock Em’ Up

Car theft is becoming an increasing problem in and around the Sioux Falls area. The primary reason why is because residents keep leaving their car keys in unlocked vehicles.

Hearing that news makes me think about the 1991 motion picture "City Slickers" with Billy Crystal. A group of yuppie men in the midst of a mid-life crisis decide to go on a cattle drive. One night while out on the range, they discover Curly, (Jack Palance) their guide had a heart attack and passed away, and one of the characters, Phil, played by actor Daniel Stern said this classic line..."The man ate bacon at every meal, you can't do that!"

That "You can't do that" statement should serve as a good reminder for everyone in the Sioux Empire right now, it's not 1974 any longer, the city of Sioux Falls isn't the innocent little community it once was. You shouldn't be leaving your keys in your car!

Don't get me wrong, I'm not here to preach. And I do believe Sioux Falls is still one of the best places to live in the midwest, but like every other fast-growing city in the nation in the year 2022, crime is also on the rise.

As Dakota News Now reports, car theft is becoming more and more of a problem in South Dakota's largest city.

Sioux Falls Police Sargent with the investigations department, Robert Forster, told Dakota News Now, “We had reported eight stolen vehicles in the last new cycle here, six of those with keys, unlocked and readily available to be taken. So we would ask once again that we try to do a better job on that collectively to keep that from happening in town.”

Another ongoing problem in Sioux Falls according to the PD, is residents leaving firearms in their unlocked vehicles. There have been numerous occasions where guns have been stolen from cars, and sometimes even with the vehicle itself.

As a gun owner, I get why people feel the need to have a firearm with them in their vehicle, especially with society being the way it is right now. However, as responsible gun owners, we all have a duty to bring those firearms inside our homes each night. The last thing a gun owner should ever want to have happen is for their firearm to fall into the hands of someone who could use that gun to commit a crime.

There has been no pattern involved in the rash of Sioux Falls stolen vehicles, according to the Dakota News Now story. Police report the vehicles being stolen are not necessarily expensive or luxurious.

These recent car thefts are simply becoming a crime of convenience. This is another excellent reminder to always lock up your vehicle, wherever you live!

Source: Dakota News Now

