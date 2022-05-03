How To Get Rid Of Annoying Asian Lady Beetles In Iowa Forever

Is your house already being infested with those little orange Asian Lady Beetles? They are everywhere in Iowa. So how do you get rid of them?

The Asian Lady Beetle is relatively new to this country. The multicolored Asian lady beetle was introduced into the United States by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a biological control agent.

Originally released in the late 1970s and early 1980s they were brought in because they eat aphids and some other insects. They are used to control the insect population.

But now they are everywhere in Iowa. You find them in out-of-control numbers taking over your house and other buildings.

And there doesn't seem to be any natural predator that will eat the Asian Lady Beetle. They just take over wherever they feel at home.

The little orange and black buggers can bite if picked up with your bare hands. They can also stain your household fabrics if they get squashed on your furniture.

So how do you get rid of these annoying Asian Beetles once and forever?

Basically, the best way to get rid of these little orange pests is to keep them from getting into your house in the first place.

According to Trustspringer.com here are some steps to help “Beetle Proof” your home ...

Repair or replace damaged window and door screens.

Repair or replace damaged screens in roof and soffit vents, and in bathroom and kitchen fans.

Seal areas where cables, phone lines and other utility wires and pipes, outdoor faucets, dryer vents, and other objects enter buildings.

Seal with caulk or, for larger spaces, use polyurethane expandable spray foam, copper mesh, or other appropriate sealants.

Install door sweeps or thresholds to all exterior entry doors.

Install a rubber seal along the bottom of garage doors.