TV Host Tucker Carlson to Speak at Iowa Family Leadership Summit

Controversial and conservative political analyst Tucker Carlson will be visiting the Hawkeye State in the coming months.

Carlson hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News a conservative political commentary show that airs every weeknight at 7 PM CT.

The outspoken talking head is quite popular. According to Nielsen Media Research, "FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight is currently the top-rated show in cable news with an average of nearly 3.2 million viewers and 514,000 in the key 25-54 younger demographic. Ranking number one in basic cable at 8 PM/ET, the program also delivers a triple-digit advantage over both CNN and MSNBC across the board. In 4Q 2020, Tucker Carlson Tonight notched a new record by marking the highest-rated quarter for any cable news program in the history of cable news with 4.8 million viewers."

He'll be giving the keynote speech at the Iowa Family Leadership Summit on July 15 in Des Moines.

According to the Summit's website, this is what conference-goers can expect: "National leaders, inspiring teaching — The FAMiLY Leadership Summit is YOUR chance to be among like-minded friends, to be encouraged, inspired, and equipped to seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness in America today. Be a part of cultural transformation!"

Tickets for the Summit range from $39 to $1500.

For those who follow republican politics closely, they know that the conference has traditionally been a place where those with presidential ambitions attend and give the keynote address. Carlson's scheduled appearance has raised eyebrows everywhere for that particular reason.

Per the Gazette, the Summit had "Donald Trump as a speaker in 2015. Speakers last year included former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. All three have been floated as potential 2024 Republican candidates."

Other speakers include a variety of pastors and medical doctors. More speakers will be announced in the coming months, as Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The Family Leader, told Iowa Torch.

He had this to say in regards to Carlson and others speaking at their event:

We are thrilled to welcome Tucker Carlson to the FAMiLY Leadership Summit. From pastors, authors, and entertainers to thought leaders and elected officials, the Summit’s star-studded lineups through the years are a recognition of the prominence Iowa plays in the national discussion and the unique stage the Summit provides to explore how faith impacts every sphere of life.

The soon-to-be keynote speaker was recently suspended from Twitter after endorsing a tweet from a satirical site, The Babylon Bee. He has since been reinstated after Elon Musk purchased the social media platform.

