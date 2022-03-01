Minnesota Car Thief Picks Absolute Worst Place to Hide Stolen Car

We've all heard our fair share of bonehead, stupid criminal stories throughout the years, but this one has to rank near the top. Primarily due to the stroke of bad luck this Minnesota car thief encountered recently.

A Dakota County Minnesota car thief picked the absolute worst place, and I do mean worst place, to stow away a vehicle that he had stolen. The thief's name is Alexander John Thompson. According to a story on TwinCities.com, Mr. Thompson was charged with auto theft in Dakota County District Court last week, along with a variety of other charges.

In January Thompson stole a 2011 Volvo from a home in Lakeville, Minnesota. Upon stealing the car he headed south looking for a place to stash his stolen wheels. He found a place alright, about the worst place a car thief could ever choose. It was a remote shed that belonged to a husband and wife couple who both just happened to be retired police officers. D'oh!

The TwinCities.com story states that Thompson hid the stolen Volvo in the couples pole shed that was located in a rural part of Lakeville County in Minnesota.

Thompson's luck really started to spiral out of control after the retired female officer noticed a suspicious-looking man sneaking around their pole shed as they were preparing to leave one day. The husband, of this retired police couple duo, walked over to question Thompson, while his wife went to the house to grab the couple's handcuffs. (Just another great reason why you should always have a set of handcuffs handy in your home, right?)

Anyway, while snagging the cuffs inside the house, Mrs. Retired Police Officer also called the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. She then strolled back outside, and she and her husband slapped the cuffs on Thompson as they waited for sheriff deputies to arrive to take him into custody.

Yet another perfect example of how crime simply does not pay. Especially when you decide to commit part of that crime on a piece of property that belongs to a couple of retired police officers who still own handcuffs.

If you're wondering what became of the unlucky car thief, TwinCities.com says Thompson was also wanted on another auto theft charge and was facing additional charges in Wright County, Minnesota as well.

He is due back in court on Wednesday, (March 16).

