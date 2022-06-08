South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely passed through some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota?

As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.

The Remote Footprints Project is trying to find the most remote part of every state in the country. At the time of this post, they've gotten through 35 of the 50 states. How do they figure it out? According to the website, it's the farthest possible spot in a straight line from the nearest road or human settlement. So where is that in South Dakota? The Badlands.

Get our free mobile app

Where is the Most Remote Sport in South Dakota

Specifically, it's in the Sage Creek Wilderness Area of the Badlands National Park. According to the Remote Footprint Project, the Sage Creek Wilderness Area is located 3.3 miles from the nearest road or town, making it the most remote spot in the entire state.

Sage Creek Wilderness Area Google Maps loading...

As you can see in the photo above, Sage Creek Wilderness Area is located in the northern part of the Badlands National Park. I have to admit, I was surprised to find this out. I was sure that the most remote part of the state would be much further from a town or road. But I guess it just goes to show how many roads there are in South Dakota.

EXPLORE: South Dakota’s Best ‘Under A Grand' - Spotlighting SD's Small Communities

The Most Remote Spot in Minnesota

For Minnesota, the Project says that the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in the north of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The area is 14.5 miles from a road or town.

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Google Maps loading...

The Most Remote Spot in Iowa

In Iowa, the most remote spot is the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in the northeastern part of the state on the border with Wisconsin. It's one and a half miles from the closest road to town.

Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Google Maps loading...

The Most Remote Sport in Nebraska

In the Cornhusker State, the most remote part is in the north-central part of the state and is 2.2 miles from a road or town, the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge.

Valentine National Wildlife Refuge Google Maps loading...

Where's the most remote spot of all 35 states the Remote Footprint Project has covered? An area within Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming is 21.6 miles from the nearest road or town. Keep in mind, that the project hasn't made it up to Alaska just yet. Something tells me that will take the top prize when it's all said and done.

Standing Where South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota Meet Wanna stand in three states at once? You can do just that at the Tri-State Iron Monument just outside the city of Valley Springs, South Dakota

It's a simple monument, but it's neat to know so much history lies in the area. You just have to know where to look.



7 Most Common Snakes in South Dakota South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.

There are seven common species of snake that can be found throughout the state, including our one venomous species.

