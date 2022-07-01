South Dakota’s Black Hills Getting Some Major TV, Online Exposure

The beauty of South Dakota's Black Hills is getting beamed into homes and on electronic devices around the globe thanks to the TV show Epic Trails.

The show for outdoor enthusiasts is hosted by wilderness adventurer Eric Hanson, who recently visited the Centennial Trail, Badlands National Park, Custer State Park, and other attractions in the Black Hills.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism says the episode promoting the state as a top vacation destination, will air on Outside TV and Bally Sports Network as well as PBS, and online on the BackpackingTV YouTube channel as part of a playlist titled “Trackin’ Dirt”. It will also be featured on the Epic Trails Instagram and Facebook channels.

The program reaches more than 100 million households in the U.S. and 130 countries internationally.

'Epic Trails' Eric Hanson - Custer State Park

In the episode, which kicks off the show's fifth season, Hanson is shown hiking, camping, rock climbing, and riding in a hot air balloon in the Black Hills.

'Epic Trails' Eric Hanson - Centennial Trail

Along the way, he also visits Sylvan Lake in Custer State Park, Notch Trail in Badlands National Park. Black Hills Balloons, Sylvan Rocks, Wall Drug, and Prairie Edge Trading Company.

