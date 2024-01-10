Best South Dakota Job-Official Welcome Center Tourism Greeter

Best South Dakota Job-Official Welcome Center Tourism Greeter

Travel South Dakota/Google Maps
Travel South Dakota
You, and your great smiling face, could be the next official greeter to anyone visiting South Dakota in 2024.

Along the Interstate 29 and 90 corridors South Dakota Welcome Centers have greeted visitors and tourists for decades. People coming from coast to coast, and border to border with destinations here in the Rushmore State or continue their travels beyond.

Travel South Dakota/Google Maps
In a recent news release, the South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill Welcome Center Travel Counselor and Supervisor seasonal positions at five Welcome Center locations.

Starting Wage

These positions are seasonal with travel Counselors starting at an hourly wage of $15.30 per hour. Supervisors start at $16.38 per hour.

Travel South Dakota
How Many Welcome Centers

Depending on where you live the Welcome Centers are located near Spearfish, Valley Springs, Vermillion, and Wilmot. They will be open through September, while the Chamberlain Welcome Center will remain open through most of October.

Travel South Dakota
What would you think the requirements would be to be chosen for one of these positions? How about a smiling face? An outgoing personality would go far. A knowledge of South Dakota would be a huge advantage.

Travel South Dakota/Google Maps
Applying Is Easy

Seasonal applications may be obtained by visiting SDVisit.com, or by contacting the South Dakota Department of Tourism.

Travel South Dakota/Google Maps
The application deadline is Friday, February 23, 2024. Please contact Mandy Lemmel at 605-773-3301 or Mandy.Lemmel@TravelSouthDakota.com with questions.

