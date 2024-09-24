I'm surprised that we never feel the rumble of the stampede 374 miles away. If the 59th annual Buffalo Roundup may be a part of your final vacation plans to the western part of South Dakota this year you are in for one spectacular event. The Buffalo Roundup begins at 9:30 AM MDT on Friday, September 27.

This is a part of our history. Where the buffalo use to roam free across the plains. For the last several decades tourists make the annual pilgrimage to Custer State Park for the weekend event that sees the park's herd gathered for management purposes. Once corralled, cowboys and cowgirls will test, brand and sort the herd.

Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism says, “While the Buffalo Roundup’s primary purpose is herd management, it also provides our visitors a unique experience. This event sets South Dakota apart from other states. We hear from visitors around the world about how incredible it is to watch the bison thunder over the rolling prairie. It’s something they never forget.”

In addition, the annual roundup coincides with an arts festival that runs Thursday, September 26-Friday, September 27 in the State Game Lodge of Custer State Park.

Up to 150 vendors will offer their fine arts and crafts for sale, including many South Dakota made products.

Plus, pack-on the calories with a pancake feed and enjoy on-going Western and Native American entertainment under the big top. All events and vendors will be located on the festival grounds across from the Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center.

Source: SD Department of Tourism