Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch Fall Hike Follows Buffalo Roundup

Breath-taking views, bucket list memories, a once in a lifetime adventure are just a few of the things you will take away from the Autumn Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch.

Billed as the most popular hike in the United States, the Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch continues to draw hikers from around the world.

With the beautiful forest fall colors as a backdrop, the Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch will host its second event of the season this weekend preceded by a Tatanka Day celebration that will include special performances by local Buffalo Dancers, the Exhibit of the American Bison, and the temporary exhibit Art of the Buffalo located in the Welcome Center of the Museum.

And just so you can add one more event to your weekend schedule, the Custer State Park Buffalo Round-Up is Friday, September 27.

Then for one day only on Sunday, September 29 the annual fall Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch. This is the most popular organized hike in the United States with 15,000 participants in a record year.

The 5k and 10k route options are available to hikers. Hikers follow dirt trails and gravel roads up to the Crazy Horse Mountain Carving before getting the chance to examine the carving up close, including Crazy Horse’s nine-story-high face and extended hand.

How To Register

Advanced registration is not available. The gates open at 6:00 AM, registration begins at 7:00 AM at the starting point in the Memorial’s upper parking area, and ends at 1:00 PM.

