Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch Most Popular Hike In United States
Experience South Dakota's Most Popular Hike
Imagine standing alongside ten other hikers and your backdrop is the finger nail of one of South Dakota's most famous sculptures.
There are dozens of great South Dakota hiking trails for any level. On Saturday, June 1 the most popular organized hike in the United States will take place in the southern Black Hills. The Annual Crazy Horse Memorial® Volksmarch has drawn 15,000 participants in a record year.
The spring Volksmarch will be one day only with 5k and 10k route options.
Face-To-Face With Crazy Horse
Your reward at the end of each route is an up close experience with the Crazy Horse Mountain Carving with its astonishing face and newly completed extended hand.
As the world’s largest sculpture in progress almost daily, in 2023 the Crazy Horse Mountain Carving celebrated its 75th Anniversary.
Admission For The Spring Volksmarch
The spring Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch is a family event with admission to the Memorial for hikers to be waived with a donation of three canned food items.
READ MORE: Start Your Summer Vacation Here In South Dakota
Parking is free, with courtesy shuttle buses operating between the outlying parking lots and the start-finish area.
Second Chance To Hike Crazy Horse
If the first Saturday in June doesn't fit your schedule mark your calendar for September 29th for the Fall Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch.
