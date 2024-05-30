Experience South Dakota's Most Popular Hike

Imagine standing alongside ten other hikers and your backdrop is the finger nail of one of South Dakota's most famous sculptures.

Get our free mobile app

There are dozens of great South Dakota hiking trails for any level. On Saturday, June 1 the most popular organized hike in the United States will take place in the southern Black Hills. The Annual Crazy Horse Memorial® Volksmarch has drawn 15,000 participants in a record year.

Crazy Horse Memorial Crazy Horse Memorial loading...

The spring Volksmarch will be one day only with 5k and 10k route options.

Face-To-Face With Crazy Horse

Your reward at the end of each route is an up close experience with the Crazy Horse Mountain Carving with its astonishing face and newly completed extended hand.

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

As the world’s largest sculpture in progress almost daily, in 2023 the Crazy Horse Mountain Carving celebrated its 75th Anniversary.

Admission For The Spring Volksmarch

The spring Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch is a family event with admission to the Memorial for hikers to be waived with a donation of three canned food items.

READ MORE: Start Your Summer Vacation Here In South Dakota

Parking is free, with courtesy shuttle buses operating between the outlying parking lots and the start-finish area.

Crazy Horse Memorial Crazy Horse Memorial loading...

Second Chance To Hike Crazy Horse

If the first Saturday in June doesn't fit your schedule mark your calendar for September 29th for the Fall Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch.

Best Time To Have A Good Time in South Dakota Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From 20 South Dakota Restaurants Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts