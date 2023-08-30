South Dakota Has One Of the World’s Most Overrated Tourist Traps

Thrillist is a website that gathers tons of news and tips about anything and everything having to do with travel. Their latest article took a deep dive into the subject of tourist traps around the globe.

They explained the difference between a tourist attraction and a tourist trap as the level of disappointment you feel after you plan a whole trip around something, only to be let down by the experience. Tourist attraction = Good. Tourist trap = Not so good.

The majority of the facts and figures came from a study done by the USA Today which analyzed over 23 million Google reviews of the 500 most popular tourist attractions in the world.

Within these reviews, they looked for terms like, "tourist trap", "overrated" and "expensive". Then they used a whole lot of math to come up with the "100 Biggest Tourist Traps in the World".

Unfortunately for South Dakota, one of our well-known "monuments-in-the-works" landed near the top of the "overrated" list.

Top Ten Most Overrated Tourist Traps in the World

Four Corners Monument, Arizona Salem Witch Museum, Massachusetts Calico Ghost Town, California Crazy Horse Memorial, Black Hills of South Dakota International UFO Museum & Research Center Blue Lagoon, Grindavik in Iceland VooDoo Doughnut, Oregon Capilano Suspension Bridge, Vancouver, Canada Penang Hill, Penang in Malaysia Pike Place Market, Seattle, Washington

When it came to being an overpriced tourist location the Crazy Horse Memorial also made that list, but in 16th position.

You can see the complete studies on Thrillist and at USA Today.