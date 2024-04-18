These Two South Dakota Towns Made Best Small Towns in America List
Some of the greatest small towns in America can be found right here in South Dakota. Small-town America has such a unique vibe that carries with you well after you visit.
South Dakota was recently recognized by Farandwide.com as two of the Best Small Towns In America. Coincidently, both of these communities are former mining towns. Let me introduce you to each of them.
8. Keystone, South Dakota
With under 350 people, Keystone is one of the busiest tourist hubs in the Great Plains. You'll pass through Keystone on your way up to view Mount Rushmore National Monument, or coming down.
Dozens of shops line the main street that intersects with the famous 1880 Train which runs a Black Hills route to Hill City.
28. Deadwood, South Dakota
Farandwide.com points out that one of the key elements that Deadwood has going for them is how the Black Hills community keeps its historic houses and traditions preserved.
Deadwood has everything from museums to gaming, and shootout reenactments, all where the spirit of the Old West is alive and well.
Best Time To Have A Good Time in South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood