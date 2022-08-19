South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History

The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train.

On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.

In an article from the Rapid City Journal, the 1880 Train traveled a five-mile route from Hill City to the former logging and mining camp of Oblivion, which is now the halfway point on the route the train travels between Hill City and Keystone.

Get our free mobile app

During the summer months at the height of the tourist season, you can walk the streets and shops of Hill City hearing the trains whistle echo through the hills.

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

We have taken the train on a few occasions while vacationing in the area. The annual Wine Train event is a popular ticket.

For the 65th-anniversary, photographer VIP passes are being sold for $108 each. Those who simply want to ride the train can get regularly priced passes, $34 for adults, and $17 for children 12 and younger.

Riders will see the completed restoration of locomotive #108 joining near-twin locomotive #110 on the Black Hills Central Railroad. This run will feature both locomotives and a record number of passenger cars pulled over the line.

When reaching Oblivion the train will stop for VIP ticket holders to disembark for a special photo opp. There will also be a night photography session at Hill City Roundhouse.

All aboard!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Best Time To Have A Good Time in South Dakota