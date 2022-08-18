Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip.
If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider.
Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is this tiny diner in Decatur, Iowa. People from all over the Hawkeye state love to travel to the Dinky Diner for a one-of-a-kind nosh experience. And, it may not just be for a snack.
With a daily special usually listed for $6.50 that includes your choice of three sides, how can you not love a place like this?
When was the last time you ordered a cheeseburger and it came with a cheese skirt?
This is comfort food to the nth degree!
The Dinky Diner is open Tuesday-Sunday from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Since 1955 patrons have also enjoyed their breakfast too.
What can Sioux Falls diners compare this to? How about Rosie's Cafe?
