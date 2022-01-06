First Time: Rosie’s Cafe in Sioux Falls

I say it all the time, even though you may live in a place for a long time, there are still things you can do for the first time.

Rosie's Cafe has been in Sioux Falls for 37 years and I've lived here 13 of those years and hadn't been there before.

Rosie's Cafe is located at 2200 W. Madison Street and serves breakfast and lunch. The quaint eatery is open Monday through Friday from 6 am until 1 pm and Saturdays from 7 am until 10 am. Sundays they are closed.

The hours could be the reason it took me so long to get there. I always forget they're not open later. That is my fault.

The wait was worth it. I FINALLY got myself there when they were open and thoroughly enjoyed it!

The restaurant is quite small, but we didn't have to wait long and had no trouble getting a table. The place seemed full of regulars. I felt a little weird saying we hadn't been there before, but we felt very welcome.

The special that day was a Pancake Sandwich. I was so tempted to get it because I'm a sucker for a novelty/signature special! I chickened out and went for a tried and true breakfast! We ordered two pancakes, a side of hashbrowns, half order of biscuits and gravy, and bacon.

I asked if the pancakes could be made chocolate chip even though I didn't see it on the menu and I was in luck! They happened to have some chocolate chips laying around!

A couple of the servers and regulars seemed surprised.

"Are those chocolate chips?"

"I didn't know we had chocolate chip pancakes."

I guess no one thought to ask before.

Rosie's Cafe also offers daily lunch specials as well their regular lunch menu.

Overall, it was a great experience and I understand why Rosie's has such a great reputation in Sioux Falls.

Rosie's Cafe

