Shocking Emergency Closure At A Local Sioux Falls Bakery

Running a small business is tough for anyone especially when you're facing never-ending challenges like those incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners are executing tough decisions they never thought they would need to make.

One Sioux Falls local restaurant and bakery just made another difficult choice to have an emergency temporary closure due to medical reasons. But wait...there's more. For the time being, there is no scheduled re-opening date for this local establishment.

The Cookie Jar Eatery on Phillips Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls made the shocking announcement on its Facebook page to suspend operations. The Facebook post did not offer specific details as to why the sudden shutdown. However, the staff at the Cookie Jar Eatery did mention a "medicinal emergency" was behind this temporary closure.

This is not the first time the Cookie Jar Eatery has needed to make surprising changes and adjustments for the continued successful operation of the establishment. As the holiday season was quickly approaching, the local restaurant and bakery already made the difficult decision to pause its lunch services until further notice. High grocery bills and intense labor shortages also played a part in the Cookie Jar Eatery taking this logical course of action.

Whatever the medical emergency might be, we can only hope that anyone involved will have a swift recovery. It's also important to note that supporting local businesses like the Cookie Jar Eatery is critical. Do what you can to help these local establishments. They are truly the backbones of our city, state, and country.

