New Sioux Falls Gym Coming To The West Side

If you're looking to open or expand your business, then there's no better place to do this than right here in Sioux Falls. In fact, there is one popular gym in Sioux Falls that just announced it’s adding a second location.

Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp officially announced it is growing its business in the Sioux Empire. Gym lovers can expect to see a new Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp location on the city's west side!

During a Facebook Live video, the owner of Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp CJ Wehrkamp shows off a fitness class in session while making the giant announcement regarding a second location. CJ tells the viewers that he plans to open a second location on 26th and Ellis Road.

At first, CJ Wehrkamp admits on the Facebook Live video that he did not think it was the appropriate time to open a second location. Then, it was brought to his attention that Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp reached 500 members!

This exciting news of the second location for Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp comes after the gym announced its relocation to the South Duluth Avenue gym in Sioux Falls. So why now? CJ Wehrkamp tells me that he and his associates saw the west side of the city as being "underserved" when it comes to health and fitness. "Our clients will have access to both gyms and be able to hit whatever location will be most convenient for them depending on the day," says Wehrkamp.

Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp has been part of the Sioux Empire since May of 2015. It's hard to believe that this gym started with only 40 members! Wehrkamp hopes that a new space will continue to energize the positive environment necessary to motivate its members to live a healthy lifestyle. As of right now, the new location is scheduled to open between mid to late June of 2022.

You can find more information about Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp's big move and all the programs its new location has to offer by clicking here.

