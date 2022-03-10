Asst. Principal Fired For Reading “I Need a New Butt!” To Kids

I don't know if it's crazy or just plain stupid that this Assistant Principal got fired for reading a kid's book to kids!?

Here in South Dakota, I'd like to think we have more common sense than to do something like that.

Dakota News Now is reporting that an assistant principal in Mississippi was fired last week after reading the children’s book “I Need a New Butt!” to a class of second-grade students.

Get our free mobile app

Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal Toby Price was caught off guard when he was fired by the school's Superintendent for reading a book he had read to kids many times before.

Price explained, “My boss had asked me to set up a Zoom with the second-grade classes and the principal at the school they’re going to be at next year, and she was going to read to them. And she didn’t show.”

So to improvise Price said, “I grabbed one of my favorite books that I had nearby, I read it to them. It’s a funny, silly book. I didn’t think twice about reading it, because I’ve never had an issue with it before. There are other books that have much more suggestive material that is much more widely accepted.”

Price stated his termination letter from the superintendent of the Hinds County School District said the reason for his firing was that Price showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” by picking the book.

Children’s book authors, teachers, librarians, and others have been reaching out on social media to show their support of Price pointing out the book is “hilarious and sweet”, “joyful and fun”, and “lighthearted”.

Amazon.com describes the book “I Need A New Butt” as “A young boy suddenly notices a big problem his butt has a huge crack! So he sets off to find a new one. Will he choose an armor-plated butt? A rocket butt? A robot butt?

Find out in this quirky tale of a tail, which features hilarious rhymes and delightful illustrations. Children and parents will love this book — no ifs, ands, or butts about it!”

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: