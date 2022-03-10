Viking Cruise to Set Sail on Iowa River this Summer

The state of Iowa may be landlocked, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have some majestic waterways within its border. With the mighty Mississippi to the east and the Missouri River to the west, it only makes sense for a world-renowned cruise line to take advantage of what the Hawkeye State has to offer.

The internationally famous company, Viking Cruises, will be making its maiden voyage through Iowa waters this coming June.

The cruise line, which is most famous for its river cruises through some of Europe's finest cities, is now bringing its unique adventure to the Midwest.

In its America's Heartland Tour, the cruise will begin near the Arch in St. Louis, Missouri. It will then make a pit stop in the town of Hannibal to see the home of one of America's great authors, Mark Twain.

Where Will The Tour Be Stopping In Iowa?

The cruise will be making three stops along the Iowa Mississippi. First, in the town of Burlington, then to the Quad Cities, and finally, stopping at the "Masterpiece of the Mississippi", Dubuque.

The cruise will then begin its final stretch by making a stop in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, before its final pit stop in St. Paul, Minnesota.

To see an in-depth look at this exciting new voyage on Midwest waters, see the full description from Viking Cruises, here.

And to get a visual look, check out the video below.

Story Source: Viking Cruises

